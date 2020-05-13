Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Provention Bio in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,915. The firm has a market cap of $611.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Provention Bio by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

