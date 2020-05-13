Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. 3,843,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

