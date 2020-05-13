QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Charter Equity reissued a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.49.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $80.46. 3,670,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,795,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.16. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.