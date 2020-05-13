Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) Insider John Mann Buys 30,000 Shares

Qube Holdings Ltd (ASX:QUB) insider John Mann purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.55 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,500.00 ($54,255.32).

John Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, John Mann acquired 20,000 shares of Qube stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.40 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,000.00 ($34,042.55).

Shares of ASX QUB traded up A$0.04 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$2.49 ($1.77). 7,552,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710,000. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. Qube Holdings Ltd has a one year low of A$1.70 ($1.21) and a one year high of A$3.63 ($2.57). The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services for freight moving to and from ports in Australia. The company's Logistics segment offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This segment provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

