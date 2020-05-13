Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Gap Up to $8.36

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.10, but opened at $8.36. Qurate Retail Inc Series A shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 196,911 shares.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,218.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 108,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 92,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

