Raymond James Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target to $6.00

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.16% from the company’s current price.

TGLS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

TGLS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 70,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -119.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%. Research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

