Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

