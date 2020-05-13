Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.
Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.
Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.82.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
