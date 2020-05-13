Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK):

5/8/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/7/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. "

5/4/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Anika Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of ANIK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.84. 10,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 138,695 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 326,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after buying an additional 106,501 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

