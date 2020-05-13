Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Neutral”

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $23.22. 91,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after acquiring an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $12,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.