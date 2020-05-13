Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,231. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $54,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,260 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

