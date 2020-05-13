Redwood Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.1% in the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 34,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,562,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 8,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Accenture by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 162,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,970. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.46 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

