Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 563 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $9.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.11. 4,016,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,232. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $256.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.