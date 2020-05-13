Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,831. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average is $196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

