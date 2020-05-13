Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.54.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $5.49 on Tuesday, reaching $304.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.