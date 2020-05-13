Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.69 Per Share

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.66. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TRIG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 133 ($1.75). 2,139,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. Renewables Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83). The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 129.66.

Get Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tove Feld bought 20,000 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.