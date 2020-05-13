RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12.

