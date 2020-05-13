RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. 2,846,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,889. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $19.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.