Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires 9,756 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 600,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

