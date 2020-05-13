Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $2.82 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

IVV traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $291.99. The stock had a trading volume of 287,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.44 and a 200-day moving average of $304.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

