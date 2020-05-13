Roble Belko & Company Inc Raises Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 695.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 114,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 49,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

