Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Hold Rating for Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Eventbrite from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

EB traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,756. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eventbrite by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 78,755 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 205,386 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

