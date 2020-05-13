Royal Dutch Shell Plc Announces Dividend of $0.16 (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSB traded down GBX 34.60 ($0.46) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,226.60 ($16.14). 4,294,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,334.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,876.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.72) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,919.01 ($25.24).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

