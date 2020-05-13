Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Announces Dividend of $0.16

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RDSA traded down GBX 41.80 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,269.80 ($16.70). The company had a trading volume of 2,649,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,365.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,889.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

RDSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,964.30 ($25.84).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

