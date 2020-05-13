Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 209.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.95% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $57,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $594,804.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

