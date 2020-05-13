salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.35, for a total value of $2,067,962.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock worth $67,375,641. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.64. 12,524,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,054,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Edward Jones started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

