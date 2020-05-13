Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAL opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.19.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

