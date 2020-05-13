Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2,475.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an electronics company, specializing in digital appliances and media, semiconductors, memory and system integration. Its semiconductor products include DRAM, flash SSD, fusion memory, SRAM, foundry, display driver IC, media and storage products, smart cards, microcontrollers and imaging solutions. Its LCD products comprise panels for TVs, notebook PCs, digital information displays, monitors and mobile displays. The Company also offers consumer products, including mobile phones, televisions, blu-rays, DVD players, home theaters, multimedia players and digital cameras and camcorders, home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and ovens. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Shares of SSNLF stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,191.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,917.43. Samsung Electronics has a 52-week low of $1,400.00 and a 52-week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

