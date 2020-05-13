Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.95.

STX stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $178,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $67,798,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,242,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,914,000 after purchasing an additional 763,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $35,656,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

