Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $10.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Bancorp an industry rank of 178 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of SLCT stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 5,000 shares of Select Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,886.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

