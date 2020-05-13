Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Servicesource International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,745. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 540,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $659,288.00. Insiders acquired 650,809 shares of company stock worth $744,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Servicesource International during the 4th quarter worth $1,048,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Servicesource International in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

