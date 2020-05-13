Shell Midstream Partners’ (SHLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,389. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.36% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 180,507,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,876,751.68. Also, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,365. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 180,532,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,209,683.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.