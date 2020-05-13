Short Interest in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Grows By 41.0%

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BBGI stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,537. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

