Short Interest in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Increases By 40.0%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in BGC Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,957,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 72,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $16,513,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. 53.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. 3,571,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,509. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $881.84 million, a P/E ratio of 245.25 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

BGCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.