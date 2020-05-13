Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Decreases By 24.3%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Blackbaud by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 21,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 445,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

