Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Expands By 36.4%

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,900 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of BKEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 165,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,087. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $79.11 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

