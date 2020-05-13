Short Interest in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rises By 16.2%

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the April 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,218,000 after acquiring an additional 712,175 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.15. 2,191,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,314,811. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

