Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €80.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIE. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.61 ($122.80).

Shares of SIE stock traded down €1.99 ($2.31) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €85.87 ($99.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,095 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €79.79 and its 200 day moving average is €101.05. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

