Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 1,262,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,864. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -29.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $267,589.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $643,097.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,358,850.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,971,127 shares of company stock worth $193,780,095.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,039,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

