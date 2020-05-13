Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.33.

SILK traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. 1,262,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.64. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.31.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($20.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $267,589.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $813,657.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,971,127 shares of company stock valued at $193,780,095.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

