Simon Moore Acquires 350,000 Shares of AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,300.00 ($93,829.79).

On Friday, May 1st, Simon Moore acquired 350,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$135,800.00 ($96,312.06).

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Simon Moore purchased 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,000.00 ($50,354.61).

On Friday, April 17th, Simon Moore purchased 650,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

ASX AMA traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting A$0.47 ($0.33). The company had a trading volume of 5,540,551 shares. AMA Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 12-month high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

