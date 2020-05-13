Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Up to $21.19

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.89, but opened at $21.19. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $20.63, with a volume of 215,183 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 600,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.88 per share, with a total value of $18,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos purchased 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.