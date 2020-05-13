Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMSI. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 60,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,691. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $167.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

