Smithfield Trust Co. Buys 838 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $63.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,010,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,739,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $60.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

