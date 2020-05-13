Smithfield Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 265,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,545,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.52. The company had a trading volume of 329,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.44 and its 200 day moving average is $304.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

