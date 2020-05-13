Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.66 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,601 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after buying an additional 5,199,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $75,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 9,481,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588,944. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

