Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.82 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.10. 6,179,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

