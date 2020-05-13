Smithfield Trust Co. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,301,510,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after acquiring an additional 228,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,541,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,915,000 after acquiring an additional 153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.10. The stock had a trading volume of 127,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

