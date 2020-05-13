Smithfield Trust Co. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Smithfield Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.50. 2,139,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.30. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

