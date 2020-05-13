Smithfield Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smithfield Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after buying an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,919,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,293,602. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

