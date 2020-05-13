Smithfield Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 231,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after buying an additional 40,290 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $132.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,577,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

